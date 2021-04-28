The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $168.35 and a one year high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

