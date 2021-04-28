The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $395.37 million and $151.54 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00195802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

