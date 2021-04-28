The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.85

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.85 and traded as high as C$36.56. The North West shares last traded at C$36.36, with a volume of 84,116 shares changing hands.

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get The North West alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.