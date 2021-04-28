The Marcus (MCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCS opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

