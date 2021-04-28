The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

