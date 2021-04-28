The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

