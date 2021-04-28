The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The GDL Fund stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

