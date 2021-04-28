The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.70

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,823,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

