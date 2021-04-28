The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $285,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 43,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,229,402. The company has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

