The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.82. 26,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.