The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 96.8% in April

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter.

CHN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

