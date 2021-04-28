The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.
CHEF traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 75,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,086. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
