The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

CHEF traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 75,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,086. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

