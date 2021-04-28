The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.21

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

