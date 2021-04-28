The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35 to $5.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. 425,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

