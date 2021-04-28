The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

BCO opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after buying an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.