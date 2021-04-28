The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,500.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,215.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,041.22. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $452.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $7,095,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

