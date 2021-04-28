The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, reaching $236.37. The stock had a trading volume of 698,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

