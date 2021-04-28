The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Argus

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.83.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 674,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.