The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

