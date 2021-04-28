The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

