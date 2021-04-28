The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BPRN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 30,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

