The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.