The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen Sells 4,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greg Jorgensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.10.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

