TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

