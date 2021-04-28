TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 4427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

