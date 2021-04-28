TFG Advisers LLC Sells 454 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

