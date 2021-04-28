TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 7,868,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,036. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

