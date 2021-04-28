TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $55,483,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 28,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,463. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

