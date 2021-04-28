TFG Advisers LLC Buys 692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.04. 6,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

