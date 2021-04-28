Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $101.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.30.

TXRH stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $101.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

