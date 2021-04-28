Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

TCBI stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.