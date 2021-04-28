Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.63.

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.