TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $59.69 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006605 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,919,693,294 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

