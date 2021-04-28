Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.81 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.620-1.830 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,327 shares of company stock worth $23,993,388. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

