TENT (TENT) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. TENT has a market cap of $3.64 million and $313,016.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00430066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00167705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00224169 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,789,480 coins and its circulating supply is 34,712,388 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

