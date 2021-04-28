Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.29 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.21.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.