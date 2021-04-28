Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenable stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Tenable has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

