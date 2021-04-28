Teloscoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,548.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00326808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.