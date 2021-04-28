Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in April

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLPFY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.34. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $102.70 and a 1 year high of $202.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $2.7837 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

