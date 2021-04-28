Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

TELNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

