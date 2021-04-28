TEGNA Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TEGNA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

