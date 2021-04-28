Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.30

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

