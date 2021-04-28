TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechTarget stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,340 shares of company stock worth $3,914,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

