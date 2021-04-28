TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.85 Million

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $52.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $50.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $31.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $231.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $237.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $269.20 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,340 shares of company stock worth $3,914,102. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

