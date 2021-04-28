TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Earnings Beat

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares shot up 4.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.58. 66,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,116,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $134,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TechnipFMC by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 936,124 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after buying an additional 728,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

