TE Connectivity’s (TEL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

