TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as high as $136.19 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 26522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.72.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

