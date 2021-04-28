TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.
Shares of BEP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 2,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.