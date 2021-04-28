TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 2,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

