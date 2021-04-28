TD Securities Increases FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$222.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$222.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$209.88.

TSE FSV traded down C$7.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$208.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$194.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.55. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$106.90 and a 52 week high of C$219.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

