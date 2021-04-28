TD Securities Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$4.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$894.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.94. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

